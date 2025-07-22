Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Vertex by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,003,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,907 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $508,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,127.76. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,562.75. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock valued at $134,479,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

