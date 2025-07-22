Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 514.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

