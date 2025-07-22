Wall Street Zen Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

EXPE stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.37. Expedia Group has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

