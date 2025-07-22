Wall Street Zen Downgrades K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) to Strong Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWMFree Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:KWM opened at $4.39 on Friday. K Wave Media has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

K Wave Media Company Profile

K Wave Media engaged in the entertainment content and IP creation businesses. K Wave Media, formerly known as Global Star Acquisition Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

