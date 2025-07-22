Wall Street Zen Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Hold

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.81.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $263.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.73. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $267.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

