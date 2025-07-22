Wall Street Zen Downgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Buy

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

DIS opened at $120.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

