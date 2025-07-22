Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently:

7/16/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2025 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

