Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.11. Weibo Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.21 million. Weibo had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

