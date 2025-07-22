Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wendy’s traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 4269102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In related news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

