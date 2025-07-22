WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.5%

WSBC stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

