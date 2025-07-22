What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for Enbridge Q2 Earnings?

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a C$75.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$61.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.44. Enbridge has a one year low of C$50.17 and a one year high of C$65.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.17, for a total transaction of C$50,599.17. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.98%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.