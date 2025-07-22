What is Cormark’s Forecast for RCI Q2 Earnings?

Get Rogers Communication alerts:

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communication in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communication’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Rogers Communication’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communication currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communication stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communication has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,047,000 after buying an additional 4,166,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,565,000 after buying an additional 3,717,487 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,687,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,870,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after buying an additional 2,263,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after buying an additional 2,244,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

