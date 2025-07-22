What is Desjardins’ Estimate for Teck Resources Q2 Earnings?

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.