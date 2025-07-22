What is Desjardins’ Estimate for Teck Resources Q2 Earnings?

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2025

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCK

Teck Resources Price Performance

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.