What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Innospec Q2 Earnings?

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Innospec in a research report issued on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $83.55 on Monday. Innospec has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Innospec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $196,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,497 shares in the company, valued at $498,193.11. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

