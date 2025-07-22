What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Reliance Q2 Earnings?

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $338.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.14. Reliance has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $343.18.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $144,089,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 1,127.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,971,000 after purchasing an additional 392,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,052,000 after acquiring an additional 305,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

