Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

