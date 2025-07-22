Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZVRA. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

ZVRA opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $641.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,032 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 649,495 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.