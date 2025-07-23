11,991 Shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 28.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,004.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 174,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AxoGen

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,864. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.