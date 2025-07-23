132,476 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,546,000 after buying an additional 3,380,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.