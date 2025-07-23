132,476 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,546,000 after buying an additional 3,380,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.
Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.
