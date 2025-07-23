1,560 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duolingo by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $356.23 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.41.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $3,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $25,943.76. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,429,700. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. Argus began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.87.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

