18,269 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,515,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,084,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,631,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 410,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

