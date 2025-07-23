1,957 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get QXO alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of QXO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QXO by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Performance

QXO stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on QXO. William Blair began coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QXO

QXO Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.