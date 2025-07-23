2,517 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 293.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

