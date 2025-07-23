3,461 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,345,000 after buying an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,955,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

