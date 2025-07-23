60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 339,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 681,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

SXTP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.78.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

