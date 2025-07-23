7,789 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after buying an additional 277,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.