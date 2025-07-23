7,789 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after buying an additional 277,772 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
VUSB opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
