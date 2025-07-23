994 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 987,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 934,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 767,345 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,318.95. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,033,416.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock worth $5,586,226. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.