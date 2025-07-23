Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $124,878.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,658,911.30. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $125,388.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,746.64. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,181. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.