Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.95 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 638,281 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.98.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

