Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

