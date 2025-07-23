Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 639,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 85,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

