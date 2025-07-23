Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.19.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

