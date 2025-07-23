Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

