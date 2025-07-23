Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

