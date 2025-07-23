Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.98.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

