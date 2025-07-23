Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.7% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.