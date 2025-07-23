American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.