American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in American International Group by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

