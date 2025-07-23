American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of American Woodmark worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $788.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.21.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

