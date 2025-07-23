Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

FOLD stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 0.51. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

