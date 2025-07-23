Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

ADI opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

