Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $1,012.56

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,012.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $776.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $767.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $735.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

