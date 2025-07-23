Analysts Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Price Target at C$13.98

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares set a C$15.40 target price on Extendicare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.9%

Extendicare Announces Dividend

EXE opened at C$12.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a one year low of C$7.44 and a one year high of C$15.24.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

