Analysts Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $5.55

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Marqeta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 788,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

