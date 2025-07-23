Analysts Set Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price at $191.60

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.60.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.17. Masimo has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Masimo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

