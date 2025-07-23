Analysts Set Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $42.79

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.1%

RRC opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Range Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,667,000 after purchasing an additional 140,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

