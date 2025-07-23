Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $96.64

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,704,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

