Analyzing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Uxin has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Uxin and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crexendo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Uxin.

This table compares Uxin and Crexendo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $190.40 million 4.70 -$51.58 million ($0.20) -23.80 Crexendo $62.61 million 2.67 $1.68 million $0.08 72.00

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -12.86% -498.99% -8.29% Crexendo 3.86% 10.55% 8.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Uxin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

