Analyzing Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) & Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Worthington Steel and Metallus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metallus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Metallus.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.09 billion 0.52 $110.70 million $2.18 14.62 Metallus $1.04 billion 0.68 $1.30 million ($0.50) -33.69

This table compares Worthington Steel and Metallus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Worthington Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel 3.58% 9.43% 5.95% Metallus -2.05% 0.31% 0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Metallus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Worthington Steel has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats Metallus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

