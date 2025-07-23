Analyzing ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises and ZIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 ZIM 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.37%. Given ZIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and ZIM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $552.52 million 1.91 $36.88 million $0.76 28.21 ZIM N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.60% 15.62% 8.76% ZIM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats ZIM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. The company’s IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. The company also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, It provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company’s ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

